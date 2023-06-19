Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI, Fla. — Tropical Depression 3 formed in the Atlantic Ocean just before noon Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 11 a.m., the system had sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was located approximately 1,425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The system was moving to the west at 21 miles per hour.

The NHC said the westwardly track is expected to continue for the next several days, and the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week. The depression is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in a few days.

When the system strengthens to a named storm, it will be called Tropical Storm Bret.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said, "No surprises here. The area we've been tracking has been updated to a depression. This will become Tropical Storm Bret soon enough, and possibly Hurricane Bret, down the road. Folk in the the Caribbean should watch this closely. (The threat to the US seems minimal at this point as it will eventually encounter significant shear and will probably end up turning North)."

Another area forecasters are watching in the Atlantic is not likely to develop at this time, forecasters say. The area of disorganized storms is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say some gradual development is possible throughout the week.

Current formation chances are low at 20% over the next 48 hours and medium at 40% over the next seven days.