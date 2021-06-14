Tropical Depression 2 forms off coast of North Carolina, no impact to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Depression Two formed off the coast of North Carolina on Monday morning, but the National Hurricane Center says the system is moving away from the U.S.

The system is about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are 35mph.

The NHC says the system is expected to become a Tropical Storm by Monday night and could continue to strengthen Tuesday.

According to the NHC, it's forecast to move northeastward away from the United States and move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

HURRICANE RESOURCES