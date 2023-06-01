Tropical Depression #2 forms in the Gulf, could become first named tropical storm

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center upgraded the forecast for a tropical system in the Gulf to become tropical depression #2.

The upgraded forecast by the National Hurricane Center comes on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. Tropical depression #2 is moving west north west at two mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the system poses no threat to Florida.



Tropical Depression #2 has formed. No threat to Florida. Truthfully, even our rain chances drop as it moves away. Nothing to worry about. Still expected to become Arlene in the next day or so. pic.twitter.com/uMOJXOBQqA — Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillipsWx) June 1, 2023

Officially, the NHC said, "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so." They said the system could be a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm over that time, before conditions become unfavorable for development.

The system will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

With hurricane season underway, don't forget the state's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway to help you prepare for the storm season.