Tropical Depression #2 forms in the Gulf, could become first named tropical storm

NHC upgraded the forecast Thursday evening, the first day of hurricane season
Posted at 8:17 AM, Jun 01, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center upgraded the forecast for a tropical system in the Gulf to become tropical depression #2.

The upgraded forecast by the National Hurricane Center comes on the first day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. Tropical depression #2 is moving west north west at two mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the system poses no threat to Florida.

Officially, the NHC said, "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so." They said the system could be a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm over that time, before conditions become unfavorable for development.

The system will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

With hurricane season underway, don't forget the state's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday is currently underway to help you prepare for the storm season.

