Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Tropical Depression 15 forms in Atlantic, forecast to become Hurricane Nigel

The storm is forecast to reach Cat. 3 strength, stay east of Florida at this time
TD 15.jpg
WFTS
TD 15.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 12:38:22-04

A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning, and hurricane forecasters expect it to strengthen into Hurricane Nigel.

Early models have it reaching Category 3 strength, which is considered a major storm. Right now, the track keeps the storm well east of Florida, ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams said.

Tropical Depression 15 is currently 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's moving northwest at 12 miles an hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The National Hurricane Center said the depression is expected to continue moving northwest for the next few days. It's expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nigel later on Friday and then reach hurricane strength by this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo