Tropical Depression 15 forms in Atlantic, forecast to become Hurricane Nigel

A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Friday morning, and hurricane forecasters expect it to strengthen into Hurricane Nigel.

Early models have it reaching Category 3 strength, which is considered a major storm. Right now, the track keeps the storm well east of Florida, ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams said.

Tropical Depression 15 is currently 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's moving northwest at 12 miles an hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The National Hurricane Center said the depression is expected to continue moving northwest for the next few days. It's expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nigel later on Friday and then reach hurricane strength by this weekend.