Tropical Depression 14 formed into Tropical Storm Margot Tuesday evening, the 13th named storm of 2023.

Margot is about 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. It's moving west-northwest at 17 miles an hour and is expected to continue moving in that direction over the next few days.

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

