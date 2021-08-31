Tropical Depression 12 forms in eastern tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression 12 formed in the eastern Tropical Atlantic Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the latest NHC update, TD12 is about 335 miles southeast of the Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands with max winds of 35 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

A turn toward the west is expected Tuesday night, and a westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm Tuesday night or on Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect

