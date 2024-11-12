Tropical Storm Sara now stationary: NHC

Tropical Storm Sara is now stationary. Forecasters said the storm would slow down as it passed through Honduras and Belize.

At 10 p.m., the system was 35 miles southwest of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. The system is currently stationary.

NHC forecasters said Tropical Storm Sara should continue slowly moving westward. It is expected to produce heavy rainfall over portions of Honduras, potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

On the forecast track, the system's center will move close to the northern coast of Honduras through early Saturday before approaching Belize and ultimately moving onshore in Belize on Sunday.

A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect for:



The northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Honduras-Guatemala border

The Bay Islands of Honduras

Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala

Coast of Belize from Belize City

Coast of Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya southward to Chetumal

