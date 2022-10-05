SWFL's homeless say they're struggling to recover after Hurricane

FORT MYERS, Fla — What may look like a quick picnic at a Fort Myers park is actually a lifeline in the form of mashed potatoes and meatloaf for those struggling with homelessness.

We caught homeless advocate Ramona Miller on stop number five of the day. She said calls for food started coming in again the day after the storm.

"Thankfully, we received power immediately after the storm, so I was cooking pork chop dinners and taking them across town," Miller said.

As the group waited to eat, they shared heartbreaking stories of survival during and after the storm.

"I stayed in my truck for the storm for two days," Robert Cave said. "The wind was very strong, it was very strong, and one time I thought it was going to turn my truck over."

Cave told ABC Action News that he was priced out of his apartment almost a year ago and has been struggling to find a new one ever since.

"If I ain't making too much money, I ain't making enough, or they want three times the amount of my income, and I can't afford to do that," he said.

Arin Gibbs said he had a place to stay for the storm. But after leaving that temporary shelter, he's back to square one.

"I mean, everybody is only a rock's throw away from being in the same predicament I'm in," he said.

In the wake of the storm, he said he's struggling to find the resources he needs to help him back on his feet.

As the search for help stretches on, Gibbs said his faith in humanity is renewed one bite at a time.

"People say there is no god, I can't tell because only god can soften people's hearts. Only god can push a person to do these things where they don't get nothing for it but a thank you," he said.

To learn more about Miller's organization, A Voice in the Wilderness Empowerment Center, which feeds the homeless and provides other community services, click here.

