Stormwatch 2024 with Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips

June 1 marks the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. ABC Action News and Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips take you through the forecast for the season, changes to forecasts, and what you need before, during, and after the storm.

Stormwatch 2024

Hurricane Kits, 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, New Watches and Warnings

Homeowners Insurance and Hurricanes, Know Your Evacuation Zone, and Shelters

Disinformation and How to Find the Truth During Hurricane Season

Using Technology to Understand Hurricanes, Status of Citizens Insurance

Does Home Hardening Work?

Reporting on a Storm

One of the most frequently asked questions about hurricane season is what you need to put in your hurricane kit. Meteorologist Shay Ryan shows you everything you need to have your hurricane kit ready on Day 1. Then, Meteorologist Greg Dee explains why the 2024 season could be especially active for hurricanes. Finally, Meteorologist Jason Adams walks you through the new watches and warnings coming in the 2024 season.

ABC Action News Taking Action for You reporter Jackie Callaway explains the details of what you need to know ahead of and during hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips talks about evacuation zones and why you need to know yours at all times during hurricane season, as well as what you need to know about hurricane shelters during a storm.

Lydia Vazquez examines disinformation about the weather, how to navigate the noise, and find the best information during hurricane season.

Rebecca Petit shows off the latest technology NOAA is using to better understand hurricanes. Then, ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes examines Florida's Citizens Insurance and how it may fare during an active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Reporter Michael Paluska shows you how home hardening is tested and some of the methods being used by homeowners to protect their homes during a storm.

Paluska, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone, and Phillips discuss what it's like to report during a hurricane and why they do it.

HURRICANE RESOURCES