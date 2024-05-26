Stormwatch 2024 with Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips

June 1 marks the start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. ABC Action News and Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips take you through the forecast for the season, changes to forecasts, and what you need before, during, and after the storm.
Stormwatch 2024
- Hurricane Kits, 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, New Watches and Warnings
- Homeowners Insurance and Hurricanes, Know Your Evacuation Zone, and Shelters
- Disinformation and How to Find the Truth During Hurricane Season
- Using Technology to Understand Hurricanes, Status of Citizens Insurance
- Does Home Hardening Work?
- Reporting on a Storm
Hurricane Kits, 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast, New Watches and Warnings
One of the most frequently asked questions about hurricane season is what you need to put in your hurricane kit. Meteorologist Shay Ryan shows you everything you need to have your hurricane kit ready on Day 1. Then, Meteorologist Greg Dee explains why the 2024 season could be especially active for hurricanes. Finally, Meteorologist Jason Adams walks you through the new watches and warnings coming in the 2024 season.
Homeowners Insurance and Hurricanes, Know Your Evacuation Zone, and Shelters
ABC Action News Taking Action for You reporter Jackie Callaway explains the details of what you need to know ahead of and during hurricane season. Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips talks about evacuation zones and why you need to know yours at all times during hurricane season, as well as what you need to know about hurricane shelters during a storm.
Disinformation and How to Find the Truth During Hurricane Season
Lydia Vazquez examines disinformation about the weather, how to navigate the noise, and find the best information during hurricane season.
Using Technology to Better Understand Hurricanes and The Status of Citizens Insurance
Rebecca Petit shows off the latest technology NOAA is using to better understand hurricanes. Then, ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes examines Florida's Citizens Insurance and how it may fare during an active 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Does Home Hardening Work?
Reporter Michael Paluska shows you how home hardening is tested and some of the methods being used by homeowners to protect their homes during a storm.
Reporting on a Storm
Paluska, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone, and Phillips discuss what it's like to report during a hurricane and why they do it.
HURRICANE RESOURCES
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a non-profit that flies veterans, free of charge, to see memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan joined them on a recent flight, as they reflected on service, sacrifice, and lives lost.