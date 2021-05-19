Power out? This is who to call and where to check

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are no strangers to stormy weather, and with that comes power outages. This is where you can check to see if your power is out and who to call to get the latest.

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: 1-877-588-1010 or report online here

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-4-OUTAGE or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 1-800-929-4876 or report online here

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

