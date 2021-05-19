Watch
Power out? This is who to call and where to check

Posted at 9:43 AM, May 19, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are no strangers to stormy weather, and with that comes power outages. This is where you can check to see if your power is out and who to call to get the latest.

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

  • Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
  • TECO: 1-877-588-1010 or report online here
  • Florida Power & Light: 1-800-4-OUTAGE or report online here
  • Lakeland Electric: 1-800-929-4876 or report online here
  • WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

