Potential Tropical Cyclone Six forms, approaches the Lesser Antilles, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Six formed Monday evening and is approaching the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC's latest update, the system is 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica with winds of 35 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Here's that advisory I promised. Don't get caught up in the "cyclone" concern, it's just weather talk. Lots of land and road-blocks ahead of it. We're Floridians, it goes with the territory. I'll have my thoughts later. Rule #7. pic.twitter.com/nz4e2jx52U — Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillipsWx) August 9, 2021

The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred Monday night, NHC said.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Martinique and Guadeloupe * Dominica * Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques * U.S. Virgin Islands * Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border.

