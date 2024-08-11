Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 develops near the Lesser Antilles

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) 5 on Sunday afternoon, but the system will curve away from Florida and potentially the U.S. altogether.

According to the National Hurricane Center, PTC 5 was located about 950 miles east-southeast of Antigua and was moving west-northwest at 21 miles per hour. The system had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move over across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands Tuesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the system "could get close to Bermuda down the road" as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm by late Monday.

If the system does develop into a named system, it will be named Ernesto.

As hurricane season marches on, remember Rule #7, coined by Phillips: Don't freak out.

HURRICANE RESOURCES