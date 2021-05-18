Pinellas Emergency Management collecting supplies for hurricane kits

Pinellas County Emergency Management has committed to an outreach project to provide hurricane/hygiene kits to more vulnerable populations. These kits will include educational material, as well as items to help residents better prepare for the 2021 hurricane season. The kits will be packaged in a sling-back style drawstring bag provided by PC Emergency Management.

The county says it is almost to its goal of building 2,000 kits!

This link is a live spreadsheet with the remaining items needed to reach the goal of building 2,000 Hurricane/Hygiene kits! All items can be purchased directly from Amazon and shipped to the county's storage facility, where they will begin assembling kits on Thursday, May 20!



The donations can be delivered to:

Pinellas County Housing Authority

c/o Emergency Management

11479 Ulmerton Road

Largo, FL 33778

HURRICANE RESOURCES