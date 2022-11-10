Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole impact on Tampa Bay area, other parts of Fla.
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there. The sprawling storm covered nearly the entire state at one point, but is moving over the northern half of the weather-weary peninsula. The damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.
