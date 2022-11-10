Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole impact on Tampa Bay area, other parts of Fla.

Watch Now
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there. The sprawling storm covered nearly the entire state at one point, but is moving over the northern half of the weather-weary peninsula. The damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

TS Nicole Winter Haven WFTS PALUSKA 4.jpg Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Winter Haven WFTS PALUSKA 3.jpg Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Winter Haven WFTS PALUSKA 1.jpg Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Winter Haven WFTS PALUSKA 2.jpg Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyPhoto by: WFTS Anglin's Fishing Pier Curious beach goers stand in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP Anglin's Fishing Pier Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Photo by: Wilfredo Lee/AP Tropical Weather A driver makes his way over a Hutchinson Island road strewn with vegetation deposited by high waves, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Tropical Weather Florida Water flows over a damaged section of Jetty Park, cordoned off with police tape, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP TS Nicole Apollo Beach WFTS MARY 1.jpg Location: Apollo BeachPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Apollo Beach WFTS MARY 2.jpg Location: Apollo BeachPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Apollo Beach WFTS MARY 3.jpg Location: Apollo BeachPhoto by: WFTS TS Nicole Port Richey WFTS KYLIE 1.jpg Location: 9932 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668Photo by: WFTS TS Nicole Pasco County 1.jpg Location: Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco County Sheriff's Office TS Nicole Pasco County 2.jpg Location: Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco County Sheriff's Office TS Nicole Pasco County 3.jpg Location: Pasco CountyPhoto by: Pasco County Sheriff's Office TS Nicole Sunshine Skyway FDOT.jpg Location: Sunshine Skyway BridgePhoto by: Florida Department of Transportation Tropical Weather A resident walks along her flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Photo by: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyWFTS
Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyWFTS
Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyWFTS
Location: Winter Haven in Polk CountyWFTS
Curious beach goers stand in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Wilfredo Lee/AP
Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Wilfredo Lee/AP
A driver makes his way over a Hutchinson Island road strewn with vegetation deposited by high waves, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Water flows over a damaged section of Jetty Park, cordoned off with police tape, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Location: Apollo BeachWFTS
Location: Apollo BeachWFTS
Location: Apollo BeachWFTS
Location: 9932 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668WFTS
Location: Pasco CountyPasco County Sheriff's Office
Location: Pasco CountyPasco County Sheriff's Office
Location: Pasco CountyPasco County Sheriff's Office
Location: Sunshine Skyway BridgeFlorida Department of Transportation
A resident walks along her flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Rebecca Blackwell/AP
