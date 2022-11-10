Photos: Tropical Storm Nicole impact on Tampa Bay area, other parts of Fla.

Share Facebook

Location: Winter Haven in Polk County WFTS

Curious beach goers stand in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

Part of Anglin's Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee/AP

A driver makes his way over a Hutchinson Island road strewn with vegetation deposited by high waves, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Water flows over a damaged section of Jetty Park, cordoned off with police tape, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Location: Apollo Beach WFTS

Location: 9932 US-19, Port Richey, FL 34668 WFTS

Location: Pasco County Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Location: Sunshine Skyway Bridge Florida Department of Transportation

A resident walks along her flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rebecca Blackwell/AP

