PHOTOS: Tampa Bay prepares for Hurricane Ian

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Clearwater Beach boarded up WFTS

Clearwater Beach business closed WFTS

Clearwater Beach sandbags at Sweet Dreamz WFTS

Businesses boarded up along South MacDill WFTS

Businesses boarded up along South MacDill WFTS

Businesses sandbagged along South MacDill WFTS

Businesses sandbagged along South MacDill WFTS

Tampa General urgent care on the corner of Channelside and Meridian WFTS

Tampa General urgent care on the corner of Channelside and Meridian WFTS

Sandbag site at Indian Rocks Beach WFTS

Boarding up South Tampa WFTS

Prev 1 / Ad Next