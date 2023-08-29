Photos: Hurricane Idalia impact on Florida
Hurricane Idalia continues to grow stronger on Tuesday, with forecasters expecting part of the Gulf Coast of Florida to experience storm surge and hurricane conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
We're bringing you the latest impacts on our state in real time.
SHORE ACRESPhoto by: WFTS R.E OLDS PARKPhoto by: WFTS R.E OLDS PARKPhoto by: WFTS SHORE ACRESPhoto by: WFTS SHORE ACRESPhoto by: WFTS TWIN CITY MOBILE HOME PARKPhoto by: WFTS TWIN CITY MOBILE HOME PARKPhoto by: WFTS SHORE ACRESPhoto by: WFTS SHORE ACRESPhoto by: WFTS TIDE TABLES IN BRADENTONPhoto by: WFTS TIDE TABLES IN BRADENTONPhoto by: WFTS TIDE TABLES IN BRADENTONPhoto by: WFTS ST. PETE MARINAPhoto by: WFTS