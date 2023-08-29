Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Photos: Hurricane Idalia impact on Florida

Hurricane Idalia continues to grow stronger on Tuesday, with forecasters expecting part of the Gulf Coast of Florida to experience storm surge and hurricane conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify into a major Category 3 storm before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

We're bringing you the latest impacts on our state in real time.

SHORE ACRES
R.E OLDS PARK
TWIN CITY MOBILE HOME PARK
TIDE TABLES IN BRADENTON
ST. PETE MARINA

