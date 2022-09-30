Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Nonprofit organizes food, water distribution in Sarasota and DeSoto counties

All Faiths Food Bank.png
All Faiths Food Bank
All Faiths Food Bank.png
All Faiths Food Bank 4.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 12:50:59-04

All Faiths Food Bank is setting up three different food and water distributions for those in Sarasota and DeSoto counties who are in need after Hurricane Ian.

When and Where:

  • Church of the Palms (3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota): Friday, September 30, 12-5 p.m.
  • All Faiths Food Bank (8171 Blaikie Ct, Sarasota – within 5 miles of I-75, off exit 210): Friday, September 30, 4-6 p.m.
  • St. Paul Lutheran Church (2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota): Saturday, October 1, 9-10:30 a.m.
All Faiths Food Bank 3.png

Community members are urged to visit All Faiths Food Bank’s website for up-to-date additional sites.

The nonprofit is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo