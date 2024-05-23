Hurricane season assignment: Figure out what's covered by your property insurance policies

Idalia’s storm surge flooded Linda and Dan Edgington's entire home. The couple describes their losses as devastating. But they say dealing with the damage was just the beginning.

The Edgingtons figured their belongings would be covered by their flood and homeowner policies. They were wrong. Hurricanes may cause floods, but property insurance doesn't cover anything related to rising water.

The couple's flood policy did not include content coverage, so they spent their savings refurnishing the home.

Karyn Seibert, owner of the Seibert Insurance Agency in Tampa, said your homeowner's policy covers wind and water damage that comes from above, like roof leaks. She's reminding all her clients that now is the time to figure out their policy's limits.

Also, conduct a home inventory and take pictures of your possessions, including furniture, clothing, and electronics. That way, if these items are destroyed, you can prove what you once owned and include that in your insurance claim.

And if you ever need to evacuate, take your insurance policy with you or download your insurance company’s app. You may have to start the claims process before you return.

The declaration page includes just about everything you need to know. It includes the amount of coverage you have for the structure and contents and your hurricane deductible, which is always a percentage of the amount of insurance you have on your home.

So if you have a 2% hurricane deductible and your home is insured for $300,000, that means you have a $6,000 hurricane deductible. Don't forget to check your current coverage for what is outside your home, like pool cages and solar panels. Many policies don't automatically include those.

If your vehicle is damaged, check your auto policy. Comprehensive coverage will pay for storm damage from things like fallen trees and floods. Policyholders may fare better if a storm strikes this season. A newer state law mandates property insurers:



Must respond to your claim within seven days.

Have 30 days to inspect the property.

And within 60 days, be in the process of getting the policyholder a check or a denial.

If you encounter trouble with your homeowner’s claim, you can contact the State Department of Financial Services for mediation.