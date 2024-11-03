NHC: Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen forms in the Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has formed in the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.
What You Need to Know:
- Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen has formed.
- It is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph.
- Sustained winds are currently at 35 mph.
At 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said that Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph. It is expected to turn to the north and then northwest over the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are around 35 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to become a tropical depression by Sunday night and continue to strengthen.
A Hurricane WATCH is in effect for:
- Cayman Islands
A Tropical Storm WARNING is in effect for:
- Jamaica
Remember Denis Phillips' Rule #7.
"The NHC track is one that is good news for the Peninsula. A track this far west doesn't mean we won't see some impacts, but those impacts would be lower the farther west it goes. Increasing rain chances are a given. There could be some coastal surge, but the farther west, the lower this risk will be," Phillips said.
