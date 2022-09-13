NHC monitors 2 tropical waves for possible development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves over the Atlantic for possible development.

One wave currently has medium formation chances over the next five days, and the other has low chances.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The first wave is midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. The NHC said the wave has become more organized and it could become a tropical depression over the next several days.

The wave is currently moving west to west-northwestward. It will approach the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Current formation chances are 30% over the next two days and 40% over the next five days.

The second wave is approaching the Cabo Verda Islands. The NHC said conditions are only marginally favorable for development.

Current formation chances are 0% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.

The next name on this year's list of storm names is Fiona. So far this year, the Atlantic basin has seen two named hurricanes, neither of which impacted the U.S.

The season has been surprisingly quiet. There wasn't a named storm in the month of August, which last happened in 1997.

Still, experts said Floridians need to stay prepared as we're now at the peak of the season.