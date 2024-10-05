NHC: Tropical Storm Milton forms in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, and is expected to bring impacts to Florida next week.

What You Need to Know:



Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is forecast to strengthen and impact portions of Florida's west coast next week.

On Saturday at 12:25 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Depression 14 strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton. It is forecast to strengthen and bring impacts to portions of the west coast of Florida next week. Satellite wind date indicated that the maximum sustained winds are currently around 40 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is currently located about 220 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico and is moving north-northeast at 3 mph.



RESOURCES