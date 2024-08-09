New tropical wave given 60% chance of development over next week

MIAMI, Fla — While parts of the Tampa Bay region still work to recover from Tropical Storm Debby, the National Hurricane Center says a new tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression.

However, Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said to remember Rule #7 when it comes to possible development, don't panic.

Phillips said that chances are 'pretty solid' that this eventually develops into a system next week. If it does, Phillips said a "track in the vicinity of Puerto Rico seems reasonable."

It's still way too early to tell if the system will impact Florida. Phillips said, "Long-range models keep it east of Florida, but that's probably 9 or 10 days out."

Lots can and will change with the forecast as the system tries to develop. Stay with ABC Action News' weather team for the latest tropical updates through our Tracking the Tropics videos.

And remember, as Phillips said, "we're entering the heart of the hurricane season. Rule #7."

