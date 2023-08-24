Low-pressure system over the Caribbean Sea could bring rain to Florida

A low-pressure system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea could bring rain to Florida towards the end of next week.

It is unlikely to form into a named system or storm. Formation chances for the system are at 0% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain could hit the Tampa Bay area towards the end of next week if the system keeps moving north.

HURRICANE RESOURCES