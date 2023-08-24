Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Low-pressure system over the Caribbean Sea could bring rain to Florida

tropics 8/23
WFTS
tropics 8/23
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 22:34:52-04

A low-pressure system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea could bring rain to Florida towards the end of next week.

It is unlikely to form into a named system or storm. Formation chances for the system are at 0% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said some slow development of this system is possible over the weekend and early next week while it moves slowly northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said rain could hit the Tampa Bay area towards the end of next week if the system keeps moving north.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo