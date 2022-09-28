Live updates: Hurricane Ian damage reports across Tampa Bay

As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, we're bringing you live updates as impacts are reported across the state and the Tampa Bay area.
LATEST NHC UPDATE
- Winds: 155 mph
- Strength: Category 4
- Position: 45 miles west of Naples; 50 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida
- Movement: North-northeast at 9 miles per hour
11:15 a.m.
Another example of a downed tree. This one is at 2630 Fairway Ave S. Albert Whitted Airport reporting sustained winds of 44mph, gusts up to 54mph. Winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/GJlVLtpiEG— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) September 28, 2022
11:08 a.m.