LIST: Local sandbags locations open ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1

Posted at 10:54 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 10:54:45-04

As some local counties are under a tropical storm warning ahead of Tropical Cyclone 1, local sandbag locations are beginning to open.

The storm, which could form into a named storm sometime on Friday, is forecast to bring rain to parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

tropical storm warnings.jpg

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The following sandbag locations are open.

Hillsborough County

City of Tampa

  • Himes Avenue Complex 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
  • Al Barnes Park 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605
  • MacFarlane Park 1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607 Site between Maxwell and Renfrew

Locations are open Friday from 3-7p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The City of Tampa will have bags, sand and shovels available. There will also be volunteers available to help those who cannot fill their own sandbags.

Highlands County

  • Emergency Operations Center, 6850 W. George Blvd., in Sebring
    • Only open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
    • Empty bags are provided, 10 bag limit per person
    • Bring a shovel and help fill sandbags

Pasco County

These two self-serve locations are always available 24/7 to Pasco Co. residents. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

