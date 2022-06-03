LIST: Local sandbags locations open ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 1

As some local counties are under a tropical storm warning ahead of Tropical Cyclone 1, local sandbag locations are beginning to open.

The storm, which could form into a named storm sometime on Friday, is forecast to bring rain to parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties.

The following sandbag locations are open.

Hillsborough County

City of Tampa



Himes Avenue Complex 4501 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Al Barnes Park 2902 N. 32nd Street, Tampa, FL 33605

MacFarlane Park 1700 N MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607 Site between Maxwell and Renfrew



Locations are open Friday from 3-7p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Tampa will have bags, sand and shovels available. There will also be volunteers available to help those who cannot fill their own sandbags.

Highlands County

Emergency Operations Center, 6850 W. George Blvd., in Sebring

Only open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday Empty bags are provided, 10 bag limit per person Bring a shovel and help fill sandbags



Pasco County

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

These two self-serve locations are always available 24/7 to Pasco Co. residents. Bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.