Life-threatening storm surge up to 15 feet possible from Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton's arrival in Florida is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 15 feet for some parts of the state.

The National Hurricane Center has raised the maximum potential storm surge for Milton from 8 to 12 feet to 10 to 15 feet.

Surge levels will be worse along and just to the South of where the eye makes landfall.

Forecast Storm Surge Values

  • Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties: 10 - 15 feet
  • Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties: 5 -10 feet

The life-threatening storm surge could start to retreat after midnight Friday morning.

Here's more information about storm surge and an explanation of storm surge warnings:

HURRICANE RESOURCES

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips discusses Hurricane Milton and how it will impact the Tampa Bay area.

Tracking the Tropics | Oct. 7, 5 p.m. update

