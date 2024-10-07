Life-threatening storm surge up to 15 feet possible from Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton's arrival in Florida is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 15 feet for some parts of the state.
The National Hurricane Center has raised the maximum potential storm surge for Milton from 8 to 12 feet to 10 to 15 feet.
Surge levels will be worse along and just to the South of where the eye makes landfall.
Forecast Storm Surge Values
- Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties: 10 - 15 feet
- Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties: 5 -10 feet
The life-threatening storm surge could start to retreat after midnight Friday morning.
Here's more information about storm surge and an explanation of storm surge warnings:
