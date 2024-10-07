Life-threatening storm surge up to 15 feet possible from Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton's arrival in Florida is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge of up to 15 feet for some parts of the state.

The National Hurricane Center has raised the maximum potential storm surge for Milton from 8 to 12 feet to 10 to 15 feet.

Surge levels will be worse along and just to the South of where the eye makes landfall.

Forecast Storm Surge Values

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota Counties: 10 - 15 feet

Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties: 5 -10 feet



The life-threatening storm surge could start to retreat after midnight Friday morning.

Here's more information about storm surge and an explanation of storm surge warnings:

WFTS

WFTS

HURRICANE RESOURCES