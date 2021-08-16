Henri becomes post-tropical, NHC says

MIAMI, Fla. — Henri has become post-tropical, the National Hurricane Center reported.

According to the NHC's latest update, Henri is 60 miles north-northeast of New York City, with maximum sustained winds of 25 mph. The storm is moving east at 9 mph.

Henri is now a post-tropical cyclone and will slowly move east.

Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected to continue across portions of southern New England through Monday night, the NHC said.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

None.