Last major hurricane to hit Tampa Bay made landfall 100 years ago today

Posted at 5:04 AM, Oct 25, 2021
100 years ago Monday, the last major hurricane to hit the Tampa Bay Area made landfall.

The Tarpon Springs hurricane had 120 mile per hour winds and storm surges of up to 11 feet.

The National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office looked at the historic data for the storm and put together a map showing which parts of our area ended up underwater due to storm surge.

NWS says at the hurricane's peak, 11 feet of water flooded areas around Downtown Tampa, and across northern sections of Pinellas County near where the storm made landfall in Tarpon Springs. In Palmetto, the entire waterfront was inundated.

In Pinellas County, many coastal homes and businesses were flooded. City streets in Tampa became only navigable by boat.

Tampa's Bayshore Blvd, near the location of some of the highest recorded surge, was badly damaged.

Eight deaths were attributed to the storm, most due to the storm surge. In addition, the storm took a heavy economic toll on the region, which took some time to recover.

