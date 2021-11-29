Watch
Hurricane Season officially ends November 30: here's what this year's season looked like

Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 29, 2021
Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, and Floridians in particular can breathe a sigh of relief.

The season will go down as the third most active, with 21 named storms. That total is more than what was predicted by NOAA at the beginning of the season in May.

We made it all the way through W in the alphabet with Wanda being the last system. However, this year's 21 was much less than 2020's 30 storms.

The strongest storm of the year was Hurricane Ida, boasting max wind speeds of 150 mph at the end of August. The storm claimed the lives of at least 29 people across Louisiana and three in Mississippi, destroying businesses and neighborhoods and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.

Hurricane Elsa, Tropical Storm Fred and Tropical Storm Mindy were the only systems to make landfall in Florida this year.

Next year's hurricane season starts on June 1, 2022, although this was the seventh year in a row a system formed in the month of May.

