Hurricane Season: Emergency phone numbers, apps you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida residents take every precaution when a hurricane is on its way from supply kits to an emergency plan. Make sure you keep these numbers on hand so you're prepared for anything.

HURRICANE CENTER | ABC Action News Hurricane Center

Emergency Management by County

Citrus County



(352)-249-2775 (Open on during emergencies or disasters)

Hernando County



(352) 754-4083

Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111

Highlands County



(863) 402-6800

Hillsborough County



(813) 272-6600

Manatee County



(941) 749-3500

Citizen Hotline: 941-749-3547

Pasco County



(727) 847-8137

Pinellas County



(727) 464-3800

Polk County



(863) 298-7000

Sarasota County



(941) 861-5000

Sumter County



(352) 689-4400

State of Florida Emergency Hotline

1-800-342-3557

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.

Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990

This hotline can provide immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after a severe storm. It's open 24/7 and multilingual and confidential services are available.

Additional emergency numbers include

Florida Emergency Information: 1-800-342-3557

Emergency referral line: 211

FEMA Registration: 800-621-3362 |TTY 800-462-7585

Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services: 800-435-7352

Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337

Florida Insurance Claim Hotline: 800-277-8676

Unemployment Claims Emergency Hotline: 800-204-2418

DUKE CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 57801 — standard text and data charges may apply. You can also call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.228.8485

TECO CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 35069. You can also call 1-877-588-1010.

Sumter County Citizens' Information Line at 352-569-3190.

Price Gouging

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Insurance Hotlines

State Farm: 800-732-5246

Allstate: 800-547-8676

Citizens: 866-411-2742

Nationwide: 800-421-3535

USAA (Military): 800-531-8222

Mobile Apps

Have additional numbers you think should be added? Email us at webteam@wfts.com