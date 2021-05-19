Watch
Hurricane Season: Emergency phone numbers, apps you need to know

Posted at 9:10 AM, May 19, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida residents take every precaution when a hurricane is on its way from supply kits to an emergency plan. Make sure you keep these numbers on hand so you're prepared for anything.

HURRICANE CENTER | ABC Action News Hurricane Center

Emergency Management by County

Citrus County

  • (352)-249-2775 (Open on during emergencies or disasters)

Hernando County

  • (352) 754-4083
  • Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111

Highlands County

  • (863) 402-6800

Hillsborough County

  • (813) 272-6600

Manatee County

  • (941) 749-3500
  • Citizen Hotline: 941-749-3547

Pasco County

  • (727) 847-8137

Pinellas County

  • (727) 464-3800

Polk County

  • (863) 298-7000

Sarasota County

  • (941) 861-5000

Sumter County

  • (352) 689-4400

State of Florida Emergency Hotline

  • 1-800-342-3557

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.

Disaster Distress Helpline

  • 1-800-985-5990

This hotline can provide immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after a severe storm. It's open 24/7 and multilingual and confidential services are available.

Additional emergency numbers include

  • Florida Emergency Information: 1-800-342-3557
  • Emergency referral line: 211
  • FEMA Registration: 800-621-3362 |TTY 800-462-7585
  • Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services: 800-435-7352
  • Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337
  • Florida Insurance Claim Hotline: 800-277-8676
  • Unemployment Claims Emergency Hotline: 800-204-2418
  • DUKE CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 57801 — standard text and data charges may apply. You can also call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.228.8485
  • TECO CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 35069. You can also call 1-877-588-1010.
  • Sumter County Citizens' Information Line at 352-569-3190.

Price Gouging

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

Insurance Hotlines

  • State Farm: 800-732-5246
  • Allstate: 800-547-8676
  • Citizens: 866-411-2742
  • Nationwide: 800-421-3535
  • USAA (Military): 800-531-8222

Mobile Apps

  • Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Google Play iTunes
  • Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
  • FEMA - mobile app
  • Red Cross - mobile apps
  • Byte to Bites - Byte to Bites is a free mobile application designed to help people find local food pantries, soup kitchens, farmers markets and locations where they can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. After a disaster, people may have limited transportation options and the app can be helpful in finding the nearest food distribution location. Apple App Store Google Play
  • Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability

Have additional numbers you think should be added? Email us at webteam@wfts.com

