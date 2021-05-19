Hurricane Season: Emergency phone numbers, apps you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida residents take every precaution when a hurricane is on its way from supply kits to an emergency plan. Make sure you keep these numbers on hand so you're prepared for anything.
Emergency Management by County
- (352)-249-2775 (Open on during emergencies or disasters)
- (352) 754-4083
- Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111
- (863) 402-6800
- (813) 272-6600
- (941) 749-3500
- Citizen Hotline: 941-749-3547
- (727) 847-8137
- (727) 464-3800
- (863) 298-7000
- (941) 861-5000
- (352) 689-4400
State of Florida Emergency Hotline
- 1-800-342-3557
The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.
Disaster Distress Helpline
- 1-800-985-5990
This hotline can provide immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after a severe storm. It's open 24/7 and multilingual and confidential services are available.
Additional emergency numbers include
- Florida Emergency Information: 1-800-342-3557
- Emergency referral line: 211
- FEMA Registration: 800-621-3362 |TTY 800-462-7585
- Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services: 800-435-7352
- Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337
- Florida Insurance Claim Hotline: 800-277-8676
- Unemployment Claims Emergency Hotline: 800-204-2418
- DUKE CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 57801 — standard text and data charges may apply. You can also call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.228.8485
- TECO CUSTOMERS: To report outages you can text OUT to 35069. You can also call 1-877-588-1010.
- Sumter County Citizens' Information Line at 352-569-3190.
Price Gouging
- 1-866-966-7226
- Report Online
- NO SCAM app
State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.
Insurance Hotlines
- State Farm: 800-732-5246
- Allstate: 800-547-8676
- Citizens: 866-411-2742
- Nationwide: 800-421-3535
- USAA (Military): 800-531-8222
Mobile Apps
- Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Google Play iTunes
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
- FEMA - mobile app
- Red Cross - mobile apps
- Byte to Bites - Byte to Bites is a free mobile application designed to help people find local food pantries, soup kitchens, farmers markets and locations where they can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. After a disaster, people may have limited transportation options and the app can be helpful in finding the nearest food distribution location. Apple App Store Google Play
- Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability
Have additional numbers you think should be added? Email us at webteam@wfts.com