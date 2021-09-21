Watch
Tropical Storm Sam strengthens into hurricane; forecast to rapidly intensify into major storm

Posted at 6:47 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 08:56:42-04

Tropical Storm Sam strengthened into a hurricane early Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported. The storm is expected to continue to rapidly intensify and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday night or early Saturday.

A hurricane is considered a major storm when it reaches Category 3 and above.

According to the latest NHC update, the system is about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with max winds of 75 mph and is moving west at 15 mph.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Sam is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through Friday night. A decrease in forward speed and a motion toward the west-northwest are expected over the weekend.

Sam is the eighteenth named storm of the 2021 storm season.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

