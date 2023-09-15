Hurricane Nigel to rapidly intensify into major storm

Hurricane Nigel is forecast to rapidly intensity into a major hurricane on Tuesday. The storm became a hurricane early Monday morning.

Models have it reaching Category 3 strength. The storm is not forecast to impact land.

Nigel is currently 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. It's moving northwest at 12 miles an hour with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles an hour.

The National Hurricane Center said Nigel is expected to continue moving northwest for the next couple of days, then turn northward by late Tuesday and accelerate northeastward after that.

Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Gradual weakening could start on Wednesday.