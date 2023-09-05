Category 4 Hurricane Lee forecast to remain powerful through early next week

Hurricane Lee, currently a powerful Category 4 storm, is expected to remain a powerful storm through early next week.

Lee became a Category 5 storm Thursday night after starting the day as a Category 1 storm before slightly weakening Friday morning.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, Lee is about 565 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 14 miles an hour with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

Dangerous beach conditions are expected to develop around the western Atlantic through early next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale Major Hurricanes are Category 3 and above Category 1: 74 - 95mph winds Category 2: 96 - 110 mph winds Category 3: 111-129 mph winds Category 4: 130-156 mph winds Category 5: 157 mph winds or higher

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said Lee is forecast to turn north next week and stay well east of the Bahamas and U.S. but impacts from the major storm will still be felt. Dee said the East Coast will see high surf from Florida to New England.

The NHC said Lee will strengthen on Friday, and fluctuations in the storm's intensity are likely over the next few days, but Lee is expected to remain a major storm, which means Category 3 and above, through early next week.

Lee is expected to reach maximum sustained winds of 180 mph over the next 12-18 hours, putting it near the top of the list of strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, according to ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips. Those winds would match Irma in 2017.

Lee is moving west-northwest and is expected to continue to move in that direction through early next week. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.