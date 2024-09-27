Hurricane Helene: Recovery resources across Tampa Bay

General Relief Resources:
- Hurricane Helene Cleanup Hotline: 844-956-1386 or click here
- State of Florida Emergency Hotline: 1-800-342-3557
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
- FEMA Registration: 1-800-621-3362 or click here
- Elder Affairs: 1-800-963-5337
- Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB) is stocked and ready to respond to the needs of the community: click here for FTB resources
- The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) was activated to provide critical support to nonprofits engaged in relief efforts. For more information or to donate, click here.
- Florida Division of Emergency Management: floridadisaster.org
- Mold cleanup after disasters
- Disasterassistance.gov
- State Assistance Information Line (SAIL): (850) 617-7200
- Hope Florida: click here or call (833) GET HOPE
- Samaritan's Purse: 833-747-1234
- Habitat for Humanity: 813-239-2248 *149
- Community Foundation Tampa Bay: click here
Relief Resources by County:
Citrus
- Emergency Management phone number: (352) 249-2700
- citrusbocc.com
- Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter): call 1-800-733-2767
- United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483
- To book transportation, please call: (352) 527-7630
- Citizen Information Line: 352-249-2775
DeSoto
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 993-4831
- Self-reporting storm damage tool
- desotobocc.com
Hardee
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 773-6373
- hardeecountyfl.gov
Hernando
- Emergency Management phone number: (352) 754-4083
- A Family Resource Center (FRC) will open to supply citizens with cleanup supplies and resources
- Where: Weeki Wachee Club at 7442 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill
- When: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept 28
- What: The FRC will be stocked with cleaning supplies for residents and businesses. There will also be nonperishable food, water, survivor assistance, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and help with applying for available assistance programs.
- Emergency permitting available, for applications click here. Applications should be emailed to EmergencyPermits@HernandoCounty.us.
Highlands
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 402-7600
- highlandsfl.gov
Hillsborough
- Emergency Management phone number: (813) 272-6600
- hcfl.gov
- Hillsborough County Disaster Declaration document (PDF)
- Home Repair Requirements and Hazard Mitigation Measures
- Tampa Solid Waste Call Center: Residents ready for collection immediately can call 813-274-8811
- Hillsborough Solid Waste Collection: Residents who need help with large amounts of yard debris can call 813-272-5680
Manatee
- Emergency Management phone number: (941) 749-3500
- Severe Weather Information Center
- If you find a lost pet, please contact Manatee County Animal Welfare
Pasco
- Emergency Management phone number: (727) 847-8137
- Pasco County Government Human Services is offering an online tool to help those in need: click here or call (727) 847-2411
- MyPasco.net
- Pasco County is opening two locations on the west side of the county to provide food and water.
- When: Saturday, Sept 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Where: Hudson Library Parking Lot at 8012 Library Rd, Hudson and J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Parking Lot at 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday
- Teams will be delivering supplies directly to affected neighborhoods from Holiday to Hudson- click here for an interactive map of all distribution points
Pinellas
- Emergency Management phone number: (727) 464-4333
- Pinellas County Information Center is open 24 hours: (727) 464-4333
- Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat by clicking here.
- disaster.pinellas.gov
- Pinellas County is continuing to operate six public shelters and is coordinating additional longer term sheltering options for residents whose homes were substantially damaged.
- Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage by clicking here.
Polk
- Emergency Management phone number: (863) 519-7320
- Polk County Emergency Management
Sarasota
- Emergency Management phone number: (941) 861-5000
- SCGov.net
- If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene, call (844) 965-1386
This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.
