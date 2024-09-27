Hurricane Helene: Recovery resources across Tampa Bay

General Relief Resources:

Relief Resources by County:

Citrus

Emergency Management phone number: (352) 249-2700

citrusbocc.com

Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter) : call 1-800-733-2767

: call 1-800-733-2767 United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483

352-795-5483 To book transportation, please call: (352) 527-7630

Citizen Information Line: 352-249-2775

DeSoto

Hardee

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 773-6373

hardeecountyfl.gov

Hernando

Emergency Management phone number: (352) 754-4083

A Family Resource Center (FRC) will open to supply citizens with cleanup supplies and resources

Where: Weeki Wachee Club at 7442 Shoal Line Blvd, Spring Hill When: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, Sept 28 What: The FRC will be stocked with cleaning supplies for residents and businesses. There will also be nonperishable food, water, survivor assistance, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and help with applying for available assistance programs.

Emergency permitting available, for applications click here. Applications should be emailed to EmergencyPermits@HernandoCounty.us.

Highlands

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 402-7600

highlandsfl.gov

Hillsborough

Emergency Management phone number: (813) 272-6600

hcfl.gov

Hillsborough County Disaster Declaration document (PDF)

Home Repair Requirements and Hazard Mitigation Measures

Tampa Solid Waste Call Center : Residents ready for collection immediately can call 813-274-8811

: Residents ready for collection immediately can call 813-274-8811 Hillsborough Solid Waste Collection: Residents who need help with large amounts of yard debris can call 813-272-5680

Manatee

Emergency Management phone number: (941) 749-3500

Severe Weather Information Center

If you find a lost pet, please contact Manatee County Animal Welfare

Pasco

Emergency Management phone number: (727) 847-8137

Pasco County Government Human Services is offering an online tool to help those in need: click here or call (727) 847-2411

MyPasco.net

Pasco County is opening two locations on the west side of the county to provide food and water.

When: Saturday, Sept 28 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Where: Hudson Library Parking Lot at 8012 Library Rd, Hudson and J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Parking Lot at 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday

Teams will be delivering supplies directly to affected neighborhoods from Holiday to Hudson- click here for an interactive map of all distribution points

Pinellas

Emergency Management phone number: (727) 464-4333

Pinellas County Information Center is open 24 hours: (727) 464-4333

Residents who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the County Information Center via online chat by clicking here.

disaster.pinellas.gov

Pinellas County is continuing to operate six public shelters and is coordinating additional longer term sheltering options for residents whose homes were substantially damaged.

Business owners can self-report physical and economic damage by clicking here.



Polk

Emergency Management phone number: (863) 519-7320

Polk County Emergency Management

Sarasota

Emergency Management phone number: (941) 861-5000

SCGov.net

If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene, call (844) 965-1386

This list will be updated with additional resources as we receive them.