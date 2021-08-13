Grace strengthens into hurricane; expected to bring strong winds and dangerous storm

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Grace strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the latest NHC update, the system is about 250 miles east of Tulum, Mexico, with sustained winds of 80 mph. The system is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

On the forecast track, Grace is expected to make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning, move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The following watches and warnings are in effect because of the system:

Hurricane Warning



Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel

Tropical Storm Warning



Cayman Islands

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Dzilam

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya

Tropical Storm Watch

