Hurricane forecasters monitor 2 areas for development, 1 likely to form

Hurricane forecasters are monitoring two areas in the Atlantic that could develop, with one given medium formation chances.

The first system, which has the higher formation chances, would move away from the U.S., ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said.

The low-pressure area is currently 700 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters said environmental conditions could support tropical cyclone formation during the next few days.

Formation chances are 40% over the next five days and 50% over the next week.

If it formed into a named system, it would be Emily.

Previously, the system was given high formation chances, but forecasters dropped that to medium on Tuesday.

The second system located over the western Atlantic is several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It's forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast and isn't expected to develop.

Formation chances for that system are low at 10%.