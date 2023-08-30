How to protect your loved ones and property when a hurricane approaches

When tropical weather begins to approach the Tampa Bay region, there are some key steps you can take before and after it passes to help protect your loved ones and property.



If you haven’t already and if it is still safe to do so, take these steps before the storm.



Ensure all windows in your home and cars are closed.

Secure any loose items on your property, such as furniture and outdoor equipment.

Put your cars under a carport or in a garage.

Pay attention to warnings and evacuation orders by local authorities.

Take pictures and videos of your home and contents within the building so you remember what you had if your home or business is destroyed.

Take pictures of your insurance declarations so you know what carrier you are with and your policy number if you need to file a claim.

Download your insurance company’s app.

Some steps to take after the storm passes include:

Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges. Stay off the streets. If you must go out, watch for fallen objects and trees, downed electrical wires, and weakened walls, bridges, roads, and sidewalks.

If you have damage, take pictures and upload them to the insurance company’s portal.

If needed, ask your insurer if they can send out a contractor to tarp your roof or use plywood to minimize the damage while waiting for an adjuster.

Here's what insurance covers and how it works.