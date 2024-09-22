Tropical Storm Helene forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has officially named Tropical Storm Helene, and it's forecast to strengthen over the next few days.

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., the NHC said Helene is about 180 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving northwest at 12 mph.

According to the NHC, the center of Helene will move across the far northwestern Caribbean Sea through Tuesday and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching the Gulf coast of Florida late Thursday.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



Indian Pass southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Englewood to Indian Pass

Tampa Bay, including Citrus, Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Coastal Sarasota Counties

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

Lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge

Grand Cayman

Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, and Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Middle Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge

Flamingo to south of Englewood

West of Indian Pass to Walton Bay County line

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips said this "could very well be Idalia Part 2."

HURRICANE RESOURCES