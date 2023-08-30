TAMPA, Fla. — Is the food in the refrigerator and freezer safe after a power outage? Use these charts from FoodSafety.gov as a guide to determine what to keep and what to throw out.

Type of Food Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours

Meat, poultry, seafood Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood;

soy meat substitutes Discard Thawing meat or poultry Discard Salads: Meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad Discard Gravy, stuffing, broth Discard Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef Discard Pizza with any topping Discard Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated" Discard Canned meats and fish, opened Discard Casseroles, soups, stews Discard Cheese Soft cheeses: blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco Discard Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano Keep Processed cheeses Keep Shredded cheeses Discard Low-fat cheeses Discard Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar) Keep Dairy Milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk Discard Butter, margarine Keep Baby formula, opened Discard Eggs Fresh shell eggs, eggs hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products Discard Custards and puddings, quiche Discard Fruits Fresh fruits, cut Discard Fresh fruits, uncut Keep Fruit juices, opened Keep Canned fruits, opened Keep Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates Keep Sliced or shredded coconut Discard Sauces, Spreads, Jams Opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish Discard

(if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs) Peanut butter Keep Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles Keep Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces Keep Fish sauces, oyster sauce Discard Opened vinegar-based dressings Keep Opened creamy-based dressings Discard Spaghetti sauce, opened Discard Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains Bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas Keep Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough Discard Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes Discard Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette Discard Fresh pasta Discard Cheesecake Discard Breakfast foods: waffles, pancakes, bagels Keep Pies and pastry Cream filled pastries Discard Pies: Any with filling containing eggs or milk, e.g., custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche. Discard Fruit pies Keep Vegetables Fresh vegetables, cut Discard Fresh vegetables, uncut Keep Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices Keep Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged Discard Vegetables, cooked Discard Tofu, cooked Discard Vegetable juice, opened Discard Baked potatoes Discard Commercial garlic in oil Discard Potato salad Discard Casseroles, soups, stews Discard