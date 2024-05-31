Florida's 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The first of Florida's 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays will kick off this weekend on Saturday, June 1st and last through Friday, June 14th.
During the sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.
The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items nor does it apply to any items bought in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
Here is a list of qualifying items, according to the Division of Emergency Management:
$10 or less
- cans or pouches of wet pet food
$15 or less
- manual can openers
- collapsible or travel-size food and water bowls for pets
- cat litter pans
- pet waste disposable bags
- hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- reusable ice
- leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- pet pads
$25 or less
- cat litter
$40 or less
- portable self-powered light sources
- pet beds
$50 or less
- portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- gas or diesel fuel tanks
- batteries, including rechargeable batteries:
- AA-cell
- AAA-cell
- C-cell
- D-cell
- 6-volt
- 9-volt
$60 or less
- nonelectric food storage coolers
- portable power banks
$70 or less
- smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- fire extinguishers
- carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- ground anchor systems
- portable pet kennels
- over the counter pet medications
- bags of dry dog food or cat food
$3,000 or less
- portable generation used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
After this sales tax holiday ends, the next will be from Saturday, August 24th until Friday, September 6th.