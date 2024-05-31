Florida's 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The first of Florida's 2024 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays will kick off this weekend on Saturday, June 1st and last through Friday, June 14th.

During the sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items nor does it apply to any items bought in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

Here is a list of qualifying items, according to the Division of Emergency Management:

$10 or less



cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less



manual can openers

collapsible or travel-size food and water bowls for pets

cat litter pans

pet waste disposable bags

hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less



reusable ice

leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

pet pads

$25 or less



cat litter

$40 or less



portable self-powered light sources

pet beds

$50 or less



portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

gas or diesel fuel tanks

batteries, including rechargeable batteries:

AA-cell AAA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt



$60 or less



nonelectric food storage coolers

portable power banks

$70 or less



smoke detectors or smoke alarms

fire extinguishers

carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less



tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

ground anchor systems

portable pet kennels

over the counter pet medications

bags of dry dog food or cat food

$3,000 or less



portable generation used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

After this sales tax holiday ends, the next will be from Saturday, August 24th until Friday, September 6th.