Flights from Charlotte on time ahead of Hurricane Florence

TAMPA, Fla — Flights from Charlotte into the Tampa International Airport were way up Thursday as folks leave the area ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Officials say they typically see 4-6 flights from there, but saw an additional 6-8 flights.

There didn’t seem to be any major delays or cancelations and some flights were even early.

Virginia Thompson is from Charlotte and is in Tampa on business and moved her trip up early to avoid chaos in Charlotte. She says the extra two days in the sunshine state won’t be so bad.

"I guess a neighbor will call me if a tree drops on the house,” she said, confident her neighborhood will be okay.

She says American Airlines allowed her to change her flight for free last minute because of Hurricane Florence.

"I’m prepared for a one-way rental car if I need to,” said Jeff White, who is also in Florida on business.

He’s worried his trip back on Saturday won’t happen.

“If we were to get 10, 15, 20 inches of rain which would be worst-case scenario it could be days before we got out,” he said. His wife and kids are back home and are well prepared for the storm.

The Tampa International Airport says so far, they’ve only had about 22 delayed flights which is a pretty normal number.

The storm is expected to make Landfall Friday.