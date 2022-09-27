Emergency phone numbers, apps you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, make sure you have these emergency phone numbers on-hand, so you're prepared for any event.
Emergency Management by County
- (352)-249-2775 (Open during emergencies or disasters)
- (863) 993-4831
- (863) 773-6373
- (352) 754-4083
- Recorded Message Line (352) 754-4111
- (863) 402-6800
- (813) 272-6600
- (941) 749-3500
- (727) 847-8137
- (727) 464-3800
- (863) 298-7000
- (941) 861-5000
State of Florida Emergency Hotline
- 1-800-342-3557
The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida.
Disaster Distress Helpline
- 1-800-985-5990
This hotline can provide immediate crisis counseling to anyone who is seeking help coping with the mental or emotional effects prior to and after a severe storm. It's open 24/7 and multilingual and confidential services are available.
Additional emergency numbers include
Florida Emergency Information
- 1-800-342-3557
Emergency referral line
- 211
FEMA Registration
- 800-621-3362
- TTY 800-462-7585
Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
- 800-435-7352
Elder Affairs
- 800-963-5337
Price Gouging
- 1-866-966-7226
- Report Online
- NO SCAM app
State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.
Insurance Hotlines
State Farm
- 800-732-5246
Allstate
- 800-547-8676
Citizens
- 866-411-2742
Nationwide
- 800-421-3535
USAA (Military)
- 800-531-8222
Mobile Apps
- Florida Storms - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Google Play iTunes
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
- Gas Buddy - Gas stations availability
Traffic Links
- Florida 511 - Get up-to-the-minute, real-time traffic conditions and incident information for the State of Florida with Florida 511.
- Florida Highway Patrol - Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition Report. Reports are updated every five minutes. Incidents located within city limits also may not show on the map since it is not common practice for FHP to work incidents inside city limits.
- Florida Traffic - Traffic incidents and conditions from Florida 511 and Florida Highway Patrol brought to you by Florida State Emergency Response Team Geographic Information Systems.
Have additional numbers you think should be added? Email us at webteam@wfts.com