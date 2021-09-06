Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Disturbance in Gulf could increase Florida's rain chances this week

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
tropics mon 8am.jpg
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 09:06:50-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico with low formation chances could increase the amount of rain we see later this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is forecast to slowly move northward or northeastward. The NHC has the system's chances of formation at 0% for the next 48 hours and 30% for the next five days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Meteorologist Greg Dee said models don't do much with the system right now but it may increase rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018