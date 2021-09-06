Disturbance in Gulf could increase Florida's rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. — A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico with low formation chances could increase the amount of rain we see later this week.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is forecast to slowly move northward or northeastward. The NHC has the system's chances of formation at 0% for the next 48 hours and 30% for the next five days.
Meteorologist Greg Dee said models don't do much with the system right now but it may increase rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.
