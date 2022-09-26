Counties across Tampa Bay start opening shelters as Ian remains a threat to Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. — Inside Ms. Valdez’s 2nd grade classroom at Pizzo K-8 school in Hillsborough County, the desks and chairs have been moved to the side of the room, and a whiteboard typically covered in student instruction is replaced with a simple but comforting message that starts with “Welcome guests” and ends with “Please be safe and love one another.”

“I left the note because we’re all here and we feel a little anxious and to keep that in mind,” Ms. Valdez said. Her classroom and school are among 49 schools in Hillsborough County that are now officially under local government control as hurricane shelters.

As of Monday morning, county leaders said the schools would be able to provide shelter space for 41,000 people over the next few days. The county’s shelters opened Monday afternoon and will stay open until Hurricane Ian no longer poses a threat.

“From general shelters to special needs shelters and pet shelters they’re all set up to be able to make certain we have a cohesive opportunity to be able to create safe moments for every one of our community members,” Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis said.

As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Florida’s Gulf Coast, shelters across the region have opened or are in the process of opening. As of Monday, mandatory evacuations were already underway along the most vulnerable coastal areas of Tampa Bay, including Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

With inflation still impacting the costs of gas, food and everyday items, emergency management leaders have long anticipated in the event of a hurricane this season that more people could seek refuge in a hurricane shelter.

“With all the dynamics taking place that are coming in from inflation, but also just more of the safety measures,” Davis said.

But local leaders caution that publicly operated hurricane shelters should be a person’s last resort.

“This should be your last resort, not your first resort," Hillsborough County shelter coordinator Jeffrey Huggins said. "We have a lot of folks that will be here. It will be very tight spaces, there will be lines, and people will only be able to stay a few days while the storm comes and goes."

Those who do decide to seek refuge in a hurricane shelter are advised to bring their own blankets, sleeping bags and a cot or air mattress. People with dietary restrictions should also be prepared to bring their own food.

Back in Ms. Valdez’s class, snack bins are placed on tables around the room. A gaming area and coloring station have also been set up for kids who arrive with their families.

Ms. Valdez hopes her classroom will serve not just as a safe space from the storm, but a comfortable one at a time when what's next remains so unclear.

“If we have it then we can share in that little bit of fellowship, especially in these times. A little bit goes a long way,” she said.