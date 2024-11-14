Comedian Bert Kreischer returns home for hurricane relief benefit

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Johnny B. says his first paid comedy gig came the day after September 11th.

“Because Richard Jenni couldn’t get a flight to the improv that night so that’s when I got my first paid gig,” he said.

Since then he’s been a fixture in the Tampa Bay comedy scene on stage and on the radio at 102.5 The Bone.

“I can be a little edgy I talk about my life so it’s true comedy. It’s not one-liners,” Johnny said.

Johnny B. will be on stage Friday night at Ruth Eckerd Hall, opening for headliner Bert Kreischer as a part of Bert Aid. It’s a fundraiser for hurricane relief at a time when so many could use something to laugh about. Morning radio host Mike Calta put it all together.

“We got on air and raised almost a million dollars in two days for Metropolitan Ministries and when we asked Bert at the time to do the show, we were going to donate all the money to Metropolitan Ministries and they are helping people who have been devastated by the hurricane. People who need food, people who have been set back, and they do a great job obviously for Tampa Bay so we are happy to work with them again for this event,” said Calta.

The benefit was originally planned for October 12th after Hurricane Helene, but it had to be postponed because of Hurricane Milton.

Now, the event will help victims of both storms.

Kreischer, a graduate of Tampa’s Jesuit high school said, “Florida defined me and the Bay area is family. I will do anything to help family.”

He’s now one of the nation’s top-grossing stand-up comics and even starred in his own movie, The Machine, along with Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Johnny B. told me being a part of this benefit means everything to him.

“To be able to do a comedy show like Bert Kreischer. Somebody that came up in Tampa. We are the same age, we have these similar paths, except he’s the big Hollywood superstar and I’m still back here grinding it out,” said Johnny.

“After one hurricane you are depressed, after two hurricanes you are miserable. There’s nothing like having a fat guy from Tampa take off his shirt on stage and make everybody laugh for a little while,” said Calta.

Bert Aid is Friday at 7 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Click here for more details.