Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical disturbance tries to get organized

"Do I think we'll see a hurricane in the Gulf next week? I'd say chances are high," Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said.
NHC Forecast on 9/19
NHC
The orange area represents a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.
NHC Forecast on 9/19
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — As September rolls on, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southeastern Gulf of Mexico/Northwestern for the possible development of a low-pressure system.

The National Hurricane Center gave the area being watched a 40% chance of development over the next seven days. Forecasters said, "Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest."

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has been tracking the area for a few days.

Tracking the Tropics with Denis Phillips

"No changes to thinking," Phillips said. "Low pressure probably develops...over the next 4 or 5 days. Models will go back and forth...that's what they do. Don't get hyper-fixated on one particular run. It will drive you crazy."

Phillips continued, "Lately, they're trending West. In reality, the entire Gulf is still a possibility."

"Bottom line, do I think we'll see a hurricane in the Gulf next week? I'd say chances are high. Do I have any educated idea where it will end up? Yes, somewhere in the Gulf."

As a reminder, always remember Phillips' rule number 7: "Don't freak out."

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone obtained the most recent batch of Florida teacher exit interviews which detail, in their own words, why teachers left the classroom this summer.

“This is a sad career to be in,” Florida teachers reveal why they leave

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo