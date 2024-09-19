All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical disturbance tries to get organized

TAMPA, Fla. — As September rolls on, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring the southeastern Gulf of Mexico/Northwestern for the possible development of a low-pressure system.
The National Hurricane Center gave the area being watched a 40% chance of development over the next seven days. Forecasters said, "Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest."
ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has been tracking the area for a few days.
"No changes to thinking," Phillips said. "Low pressure probably develops...over the next 4 or 5 days. Models will go back and forth...that's what they do. Don't get hyper-fixated on one particular run. It will drive you crazy."
Phillips continued, "Lately, they're trending West. In reality, the entire Gulf is still a possibility."
"Bottom line, do I think we'll see a hurricane in the Gulf next week? I'd say chances are high. Do I have any educated idea where it will end up? Yes, somewhere in the Gulf."
As a reminder, always remember Phillips' rule number 7: "Don't freak out."
