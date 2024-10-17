Glazer family donates $2 million to Hurricane relief efforts in Tampa Bay

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will donate an additional $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations aiding those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The latest contribution will be added to the original $1 million the Glazer family donated after Hurricane Helene, for a total of $2 million to relief efforts.

“The Tampa Bay region has experienced traumatic hardships caused by recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene and at times such as these, our community comes together to provide the support and resources that are desperately needed. As we continue the tireless work of recovering from the devastation that so many have experienced, we are committed to supporting the local agencies that are providing crucial services to our neighbors in need. Despite the difficulties of recent weeks, our resilient Tampa Bay community will persevere and thrive once again,” the Glazer family stated.