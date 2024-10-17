Watch Now
WeatherHurricaneAfter Milton

Actions

Glazer family donates $2 million to Hurricane relief efforts in Tampa Bay

Hurricane Milton
Wilfredo Lee/AP
A St. Lucie County Sheriff's parking facility is shown after a tornado spawned ahead of Hurricane Milton destroyed it, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Hurricane Milton
Posted

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will donate an additional $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations aiding those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The latest contribution will be added to the original $1 million the Glazer family donated after Hurricane Helene, for a total of $2 million to relief efforts.

“The Tampa Bay region has experienced traumatic hardships caused by recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene and at times such as these, our community comes together to provide the support and resources that are desperately needed. As we continue the tireless work of recovering from the devastation that so many have experienced, we are committed to supporting the local agencies that are providing crucial services to our neighbors in need. Despite the difficulties of recent weeks, our resilient Tampa Bay community will persevere and thrive once again,” the Glazer family stated.

"My kids keep asking, 'Where are we going to live?'"

Over 500 people were rescued during Hurricane Milton at the Standard Apartments in Clearwater. Now, survivors with no place to go have set up camp in the grass in the Best Buy parking lot across the street.

The unofficial donation site and shelter at Florida Best Buy cleaned up

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo