70% chance tropical wave develops into next named storm: NHC

The National Hurricane Center said chances increased to 70% that a tropical wave over the central Atlantic develops into the season's next named storm.

The wave is currently about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Currently, formation chances are 70% over the next two days and the next five days.

The NHC said the system is forecast to move generally westward over the tropical Atlantic during the next day or so, then it will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands Friday and Friday night.

Regardless of development, the NHC said the system would likely bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to parts of the Leeward Islands Friday through Saturday.

The next name on this year's list of storm names is Fiona. So far this year, the Atlantic basin has seen two named hurricanes, neither of which impacted the U.S.

The season has been surprisingly quiet. There wasn't a named storm in the month of August, which last happened in 1997.

Still, experts said Floridians need to stay prepared as we're now at the peak of the season.