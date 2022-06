The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic that could form into a depression next week.

The NHC has development chances at 20% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next five days.

The NHC said environmental conditions support development. The system is moving westward at 15 miles an hour toward the Windward Islands.

If the system forms into a named storm it would be Bonnie.