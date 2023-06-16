50% chance wave off African coast develops over next 7 days: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave coming in off the African Coast, which currently has a 50% chance of forming over the next week.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said it's very unusual to see this activity this far east in June. Dee said hot water temperatures are fueling the system.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the wave could develop into a tropical depression next week.

Early model data take the system up to the north and curving away from the U.S.